On April 7, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced that one of its airstrikes in Somalia conducted a few days before on April 2 killed Yusuf Jiis, in the Bush Madina area of the Bay region. The press release described Jiis as a “long-standing, high-ranking leader in the Al Shabab terrorist organisation” and one of its “foundational members”.

Yusuf Jiis went by many names, but his real name was Yusuf Nur Sheikh Hassan and he was believed to have led Al Shabab’s humanitarian wing. Somali officials also believe he recently joined Al Shabab’s Shura Council, a consultative body with senior leaders who set the direction for the group. Naturally, the Somali government echoed the AFRICOM message saying “Somalia and the world is a safer place without him”.

US airstrikes have previously killed major Al Shabab figures, such as one of the group’s most influential leaders Ahmed Abdi Godane in 2014, but whilst they may well both see this particular strike against Jiis as a success they haven’t been without controversy.

One day after the announcement of the strike that reportedly killed the planners of the Camp Simba attack, reports emerged that an airstrike in Jilib killed a Hormuud Telecom employee called Mohamud Haji Salad. As is often the case the AFRICOM said at the time said they believed no “civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike” claiming they hit “one terrorist”.

Another airstrike which claimed to have killed five terrorists in Janaale, reportedly killed a group of civilians on a minibus heading to Mogadishu. The son of one of the men murdered toldAl Jazeera: “[The] Americans are lying. They killed my elderly father. He is 70 years old and can barely move. He can't walk without the help of a walking stick. He is not Al Shabab.”

In both cases, AFRICOM and the Somali government claimed terrorists were killed, however an Amnesty International report said they “found no evidence that the individuals killed or injured were members of Al Shabab or otherwise directly participating in hostilities”.

While a lot of media attention has been devoted to the Covid-19 outbreak, the US air campaign in Somalia has been picking up. There has been an increase in the number of airstrikes in Somalia in the last few years, but the number of strikes this year has already outnumbered some previous years after US President Donald Trump declared Somalia an area of “active hostilities”.

In April alone, eight airstrikes have been conducted at the time of this writing, which the Somali government says have killed over 30 terrorists so far, with the consistent point that “no civilians are assessed to have been killed or injured in that attack”.

The Somali government is aware of the dangers of civilian casualties, both for public perception and the danger of a backlash and has addressed some allegations. On the same day that Amnesty International released a report claiming civilians were still being killed by airstrikes, in a press release the Somali government defended the continued use of airstrikes in its campaign against Al Shabab explaining that “SNA soldiers, Danab and AMISOM forces” are “better protected”, giving various examples of times when airstrikes have provided crucial support to ground forces.

AFRICOM’s air campaign in Somalia has now gone on for more than a decade with close to 227 declared airstrikes, according to independent monitoring group Airwars. In that time Airwars alleges that 67 civilians have been killed in dramatic contrast to the two acknowledged by AFRICOM.

The Somali government and AFRICOM also recently acknowledged and responded to allegations by pro-Al Shabab news outlets that there were civilian casualties during an airstrike carried on April 10 at Jamaame. “The allegations are lies typical of the group,” the government said.

But with no change in strategy in the offing, the effectiveness of these strikes has to be considered. Abdirizak Mohamed, a Somali MP and former Minister of Internal Security tells TRT World: “In general the airstrikes have significantly degraded Al Shabab’s capabilities, there is no doubt about that.”

He adds: “A good example here would be the liberation of Janaale from Al Shabab which would have not been possible without air support provided by the Americans, as the Somali National Army relies on its partners for logistical and technical support, as well as reconnaissance.”