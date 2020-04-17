Midway in its battle to ward off the coronavirus pandemic, India's 40-day nationwide lockdown is inadvertently exposing its unequal society and communal friction targeting its minority Muslim community.

As for the outcome of the lockdown itself, contrary to fears, there has been no exponential spike but a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.

On March 24, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the three-week lockdown the overall positive cases in India stood at 564. By April 14, when it was scheduled to lift, the number of cases had gone up to 10,363. The nationwide closure has since been extended to May 3 with a calibrated opening planned, if there is no spike in new positive cases.

As with most other things, there has been no unanimity on the interpretation of the increase in Covid-19 cases thus far. While it is true that compared to the United States of America or Italy, there has been no exponential jump in positive cases, but it is also true that there has been no flattening of the curve either.

The Indian health ministry claimed that had the lockdown not been declared on March 24, the number of cases would have crossed 800,000. How they arrived at this figure is anyone's guess, but clearly, the government is patting itself on the back for preventing a spike.

Countering this, have been reports doubting whether the Indian figures reflect the whole picture. Some point out that the extent of testing has been minimal, and it's not clear how many cases exist.

Estimates vary from 129 to 199 tested per million in India. South Korea, for instance, has tested 9,812 per million. As is widely acknowledged, there are asymptomatic and paucisymptomatic carriers of Covid-19 virus which spread the virus in the general population, albeit without their own knowledge.

Battling the dilemma whether to continue with the lockdown or to lift it, the Modi government took the mid-path by extending it for a week, until April 20 and then to gradually open up, depending on the local situation.

Positive cases would be notified as red zones while those with no cases will be green zones. The intermediate zones would be coded orange with concomitant restrictions. The lockdown will continue in red zones and be lifted in green zones from Monday.

Easier said than done

On paper, the plan of action seems simple, but in reality, India has been thrown into turmoil over the last three weeks with its massive unorganised labour force including migrant workers, estimated at 30 million, stuck in no man's land unable to work or reach home.

The government which barely gave a lead time of three hours before implementing the lockdown on March 24 appears to have overlooked entirely the plight of the migrant workforce which perpetually crisscrosses hundreds of kilometres across India in search of jobs – especially those from the impoverished northern and eastern states to the more well-off southern and western states.

The migrant labour force is exceptionally crucial for the smooth functioning of several of India's key sectors including agriculture, construction and scores of other vocations including painting, housekeeping, cooking, security and transportation.

In fact, there are an estimated 124 different vocations that the unorganised workforce is involved in, and these form around 93 percent of the total employed in the country.