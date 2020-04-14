It’s not immediately clear what led to the Saudi authorities blocking two Turkish online news portals, TRT Arabi and Anadolu Agency, but the decision is in continuation of Riyadh's recent policy towards Ankara.

Under the stewardship of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (also known as MBS), Saudi Arabia has taken an increasingly antagonistic stance towards Turkey.

Such policies do not manifest in official proclamations but rather in behind the scenes diplomatic lobbying, petty gestures such as refusing to drink Turkish coffee, and the online vitriol targeting Turkey by legions of Saudi Twitter trolls.

On the diplomatic front, while Riyadh denies it, in December Saudi leaders threatened Pakistan with the withdrawal of aid and the expulsion of expatriate workers if Islamabad attended an Islamic unity summit in which Turkey was a major player in organising.

On the social media front, pro-MBS trolls have disseminated videos calling for Arab tourists to stop visiting Turkey, citing fictional or exaggerated reports of crime and harassment.

Saudi bots continue to thrive on Twitter, pumping out misinformation on issues related to Turkey and Riyadh’s regional nemesis, Qatar.

The Saudi Interior Ministry has simply cited "violations of the ministry's regulations" in its explanation for blocking the Turkish websites. The move, however, was preceded by a torrent of tweets by Saudi trolls and bots, calling for Turkish media outlets to be suspended.

Riyadh commands a massive Twitter army composed of programmed bots and fellow travellers, which help to disseminate government talking points. Despite frequent purges by Twitter administrators, the operation still remains in effect.

Their efforts are bolstered by networks, such as the UAE-based Sky News Arabia and Al Arabiya, which regularly beam out negative coverage of Turkey.

A November 2019 TRT Arabi article by journalist Ibrahim al Olabi demonstrated some of the strategies used by Saudi media assets to influence perceptions of Turkey among Arab populations.

Olabi described how outlets such as Sky News Arabia were disproportionately focused on Turkey, despite their ostensible remit to focus on nearly two dozen Arab states.

These stories aimed to create a sense of negativity around all aspects of Turkish society, ranging from its economy to its political situation, Olabi argued. Such efforts to target Turkey’s reputation among Arabs had strengthened in the last few years, he said.

Saudi efforts to stifle the popularity of Turkish culture in the Arab also extend to its entertainment output, such as wildly popular Turkish dramas.