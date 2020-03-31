State prosecutors in Venezuela have summoned opposition leader Juan Guaido for an alleged "attempted coup" and attempted assassination, Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced on Tuesday.

In a statement broadcast on state TV, Saab said Guaido had been summoned to appear before prosecutors next Thursday following an investigation last week into the seizure of a weapons cache in neighboring Colombia that he said was to be smuggled into Venezuela.

The subpoena was delivered to his head of security on Monday night, Saab said.

The opposition leader is recognized as interim president by more than 50 countries, including the United States, that refuse to recognize socialist President Nicolas Maduro after his disputed 2018 re-election.

Colombian forces last week seized a cache of weapons linked to a retired Venezuelan general wanted on drug trafficking charges in the United States. The shaven-headed general, Cliver Alcala, surrendered in Colombia and was handed over to US authorities last week.