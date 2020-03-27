Adidas and H&M not able to pay rents in Germany
WORLD
2 MIN READ
Adidas and H&M not able to pay rents in GermanyFollowing the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, H&M has had to shut down all of its 460 branches.
An Adidas store is seen closed, following an outbreak of coronavirus in Frankfurt, Germany, March 27, 2020. / Reuters
By Yunus Paksoy
March 27, 2020

Retailer giants Adidas and H&M have announced that they will not be able to pay their rents anymore across Germany due to the economic predicaments following the outbreak of Covid-19, the German media has reported.

Sports goods manufacturer Adidas has temporarily stopped paying rents for its shops in Germany. 

"It is true that Adidas, like many other companies, temporarily suspends rental payments where our stores are closed. We are in close contact with the relevant landlords," a spokesperson for the company was quoted as saying in the German media.

The fashion retailer H&M also no longer wants to pay rents for its stores in Germany. Following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, the company has had to shut down all of its 460 branches.

Recommended

"That is why we also informed all our landlords in Germany last week that we will suspend payments until the situation has been clarified," an H&M spokesperson was quoted as saying by the German magazine Der Spiegel.

As the number of companies that cannot pay their rent due to the economic situation rapidly rises, the German government wants to prevent both landlords and tenants from suffering great losses. 

In line with an emergency law, tenants who fall behind with payments will have until the end of June 2022 to pay the outstanding rents.

Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin