Saad Aljabri is now Saudi Arabia’s most wanted man - although that was not always the case. He once served as top advisor to Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

The targeting of Aljabri comes fresh off the heels of reports that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is preparing charges of corruption and disloyalty against his one-time competitor to the throne, Nayef. Nayef will reportedly be asked to repay around $15 billion.

A quiet man, holding a doctorate in artificial intelligence from Edinburgh University, Aljabri would rise over the years to the position of cabinet minister, and hold a major-general's rank in the interior ministry.

But that was all to change when the kingdom’s former interior minister fell afoul of Crown Prince MBS' rule-establishing purges.

Prince Mohammed Bin Nayef, a former crown prince himself, enjoyed deep ties with Western intelligence agencies, making him a legitimate threat to MBS’s plans, in addition to being next-in-line to the throne.

When the axe fell - starting with bin Nayef’s house arrest in 2017 - his right hand man Saad Aljabri became the next target given his decades of insider knowledge and significant wealth.

In what remained a sore point for the young Crown Prince, Aljabri fled the kingdom’s grasp, evading the purge.

The unassuming 61-year-old Aljabri has a deep knowledge of Saudi Arabia’s sensitive inner workings, including the foreign bank accounts and financial holdings of the senior Saudi royal family.

A Reuters report alleges that the Crown Prince fears Aljabri’s ownership of documents, some of which could prove damaging. The dossiers are alleged to include details of bin Nayef’s assets, which could be liquidated in exchange for his freedom.

Past precedent could support this, following the confinement of senior royals, including billionaire Waleed bin Talal at the Ritz Carlton Hotel which was informally dubbed a ‘Golden Cage’. What ensued was a bail shakedown worth billions in exchange for their freedom.

Aljabri is also presumed to hold sensitive documents about senior royals within the Kingdom. Another view suggests that the young Crown Prince wants to use the same documents to further cement his position against contenders for the throne.

New cards, old plays

While Saad Aljabri managed to elude MBS’s reach for a time, it was not long until the net caught up to him. Saudi Arabia pressed Canada to extradite Aljabri in late 2019 despite the absence of any extradition treaty between the two countries.

Before his move to Canada, Aljabri taught at Harvard University, but decided to move to Toronto after observing the unsettling rapport between US President Donald Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Crown Prince MBS.

While the move may have bought time, there is no doubt that the Crown Prince’s purge is increasing in its reach and intensity.