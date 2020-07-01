Russian voters have approved changes to the constitution that will allow President Vladimir Putin to hold power until 2036, but the weeklong plebiscite was tarnished by widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities.

With most of the nation's polls closed on Wednesday and 20 percent of precincts counted, 72 percent voted for the constitutional amendments, according to election officials.

For the first time in Russia, polls were kept open for a week to bolster turnout without increasing crowds casting ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic — a provision that Kremlin critics denounced as an extra tool to manipulate the outcome.

By the time polls closed in Moscow and most other parts of western Russia, the overall turnout was at 65 percent, according to election officials. In some regions, almost 90 percent of eligible voters cast ballots.

Critics question turnout figures

On Russia's easternmost Chukchi Peninsula, nine hours ahead of Moscow, officials quickly announced full preliminary results showing 80 percent of voters supported the amendments, and in other parts of the Far East, they said over 70 percent of voters backed the changes.

Kremlin critics and independent election observers questioned the turnout figures.

"We look at neighbouring regions, and anomalies are obvious — there are regions where the turnout is artificially (boosted), there are regions where it is more or less real," Grigory Melkonyants, co-chair of the independent election monitoring group Golos, told The Associated Press.