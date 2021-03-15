In pictures: World's largest community kitchen serves food, no matter what
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: World's largest community kitchen serves food, no matter whatThe Golden Temple, the holiest site in Sikhism, has been providing 50,000-75,000 individuals with a fresh vegetarian meal everyday during the pandemic.
Hundreds of individuals sit on the floor and eat fresh meals served by male volunteers inside the hall. / TRTWorld
Bhat BurhanBhat Burhan
March 15, 2021

The Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, is one of the most famous spiritual sites in Sikhism. Also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, the temple is home to one of the biggest community kitchens — Guru Ramdas Langar — across the globe.

Every day, food made here is served to around 50,000-75,000 individuals, but on special religious occasions, that number can go as high as 150,000.

The pandemic had halted religious gatherings in most parts of the country, including gurdwaras (Sikh religious places) to contain the virus. But the community kitchen stayed open serving thousands of people food, as its always done.

Earlier during India's strict lockdown, just under 50 people kept the kitchen open, cooking up to 50,000 meals a day.

There are two halls that host around 5,000 individuals all at once. Likewise, there is no separation: the kitchen is open and free to all, paying little heed to belief or ethnicity.

Guru Ramdas Langar is run by volunteers, who are cook, serve food and wash up. The langar serves fresh vegetarian meals all day and night.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister