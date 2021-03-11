The pandemic has led many to lose their jobs, creating a devastating economic decline across the world. But a new report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) suggests that global economic recovery is on the horizon, albeit in slow motion.

“Global economic prospects have improved markedly in recent months, helped by the gradual deployment of effective vaccines, announcements of additional fiscal support in some countries, and signs that economies are coping better with measures to suppress the virus,” the report noted.

Vaccine distribution and management of new Covid-19 variants will be crucial in determining which direction the world will be heading to in the near future, the report says.

According to the report, the global 2021 GDP growth will be 5.6 percent, while it will decline to 4 percent in 2022. The global output is expected to reach its pre-pandemic level in the middle of this year. But even at the end of 2022, national output and incomes are likely to continue to stay below the level predicted ahead of the pandemic.

But some economists are sceptical about the report.

“I think that while both global and national GDP levels are good indicators to measure performances of the world economy and country finances, they do not show how much the levels of social welfare have been improved,” says Gokhan Ovenc, a lecturer of the economics department at the Istanbul University.

It means that while the global economy is expected to emerge from the gloom, national economies, particularly income and employment levels, might continue to suffer significantly.

As long as Covid-19 continues to rage across the world, a healthy global recovery may not be easy to attain. This is because trade and investment, two important components of any recovery effort, will still be regarded as risky ventures, according to Ovenc. He exemplifies how the automotive industry continues to suffer as the transportation sector, specifically the airline industry, have incurred massive losses.

“The transportation sector is crucial. Without its normalisation, we can not expect a true global recovery,” Ovenc tells TRT World. Also due to currency fluctuations, many investors could not commit to long-term investments, he adds.

But with summer on its way, he also thinks that some sectors, like tourism and services, will somewhat accelerate and do better over a temporary period.