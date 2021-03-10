Thailand has joined a number of countries planning to involve the private sector in the purchase and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines despite concerns that such a move will commercialise global inoculation efforts.

The Southeast Asian country of 70 million said two private parties have approached the government seeking import permits — something which will help supplement the official vaccination effort.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the US-based pharma giant Johnson & Johnson, and Principal Capital, which runs a chain of private hospitals and hotels, are in the race to import the vaccines into Thailand, Nikkei Asiareported on Tuesday.

A senior official at Bangkok’s drug regulator indicated that other private companies might also be allowed to sell the jabs to those who can afford them as authorities look to reach the required immunity levels needed to reopen the economy.

The process to grant import licenses can take weeks.

Other countries in the region have considered backing the state-run vaccination campaign with contribution from the private sector.

But the policy faces criticism as it could potentially allow wealthy individuals and corporate clients to jump the queue.

“If the vaccines are sold directly to hospitals or clinics separately from government service then it guarantees in essence that those with money would be the first in line,” said Gerald Posner, author of Pharma: Greed, Lies and the Poisoning of America.

Is it even on the market?

Six companies dominate the vaccine landscape. Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca are meeting most of the demand arising from wealthy nations while China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm and Russia’s Gamaleya institute, which is making the Sputnik V vaccine, are vying to fill the gap in the developing world.

So far 186 million people around the globe have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Up until now all the vaccine manufacturers have dealt directly with governments, who are distributing it free of charge.

This hasn’t stopped for-profit companies from trying to get into the game in developing countries where vaccine rollout has been slow.

An exclusive travel club in the UK is even offering a $55,000 a trip package to wealthy individuals who want to get vaccinated and spend a month of holidays in Dubai, UAE.

Last month Chughtai Lab, which runs a chain of pathology centers in Pakistan, said it was in the process of importing Sputnik V vaccine from Russia.