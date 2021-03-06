At least 16 people have been killed and nine others were wounded as gunmen attacked a village in northwestern Nigeria near the country's border with Niger.

The pre-dawn attack on Tara village on Friday, in Sokoto state, is the latest in a series of attacks by criminal gangs known locally as "bandits" who for years have terrorised communities, killing, pillaging and kidnapping people.

"The gunmen came on motorcycles and opened fire on the village," said resident Lawwali Umeh.

"We buried 16 dead bodies this afternoon. Nine others are badly injured," Umeh added.

An official from the area, Saidu Naino Ibrahim, confirmed the death toll, saying the injured were being treated at a hospital.

"The attackers took away more than 100 cows," he added.

The lawmaker said the bandits had come from Dogon Zango, in neighbouring Zamfara state.

Bandits are known to operate out of camps in Rugu forest, which straddles Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states.