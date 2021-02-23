Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera will launch a "centre-right" digital platform in the United States, the network has said, five years after shuttering a mainstream cable news broadcasting project in the US.

Al Jazeera said in a statement that "Rightly" would be a "new US-based digital platform that will generate content for audiences currently underrepresented in today's media environment."

The platform will soft launch with a studio interview programme hosted by libertarian broadcaster Stephen Kent that will be available on social media channels on February 25, it added.

The statement did not give a date for a full launch.

"We are hoping to create a platform that amplifies the voices of an array of personalities that more accurately reflects the racial, cultural, and generational diversity of the centre-right politics in America than existing outlets," said Rightly editor-in-chief Scott Norvell.

Norvell helped launch the right-wing Fox News in 1996.

