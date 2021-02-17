Afghanistan is one of the most daunting foreign policy challenges for US President Joe Biden. As his administration reviews its Afghan policy, the choices are quite stark.

An exit from Afghanistan by May, the Doha agreement’s stipulated time frame, will hasten the collapse of the country’s existing democratic order. On the contrary, if the US unilaterally extends its stay beyond the May deadline, on the grounds of the Taliban’s questionable commitment to the Doha agreement, the war will continue.

Only a negotiated extension of the withdrawal timeframe with the Taliban and an expedited peace process, inclusive of regional countries, can help the US achieve a politically negotiated settlement in Afghanistan.

Since the signing of the Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban in February last year, violence has spiked across Afghanistan. The security situation in Afghanistan’s main cities has deteriorated so much that regular Afghans going to work in the morning are not sure if they will return to their homes peacefully in the evening.

Targeted assassinations of journalists, provincial officials, aid workers and prominent female figures — all vocal critics of the Taliban — have become a regular occurrence.

Despite the Taliban’s promise to cut ties with Al Qaeda, as per the US Treasury Department’s recent report, the latter is gaining strength in Afghanistan under the former’s protection.

Similarly, the progress on the intra-Afghan peace process in Qatar has stalled. The Taliban have demanded from the Ghani administration to accept a new “inclusive Islamic system” that includes all Afghan tribes. On the contrary, the government is urging the Taliban first to join the current system and announce a ceasefire.

Arguably, Washington’s unilateral extension of the withdrawal timeframe beyond May will upend the Doha deal. The Taliban maintain that they have shown more flexibility than necessary to keep the agreement afloat and facilitate a respectful exit of the US forces from Afghanistan, despite reservations and pressure from their ranks.

The Taliban contend that any further concessions to the US would be detrimental to their organisational coherence and ideological legitimacy. Lately, the Taliban’s reconciliatory tone in their propaganda publications towards the US and NATO has been replaced with shrill rhetoric.

As a violent entrepreneur, the Taliban’s strength lies in their asymmetric fighting potential. In the last few years, the Taliban’s territorial control in Afghanistan has expanded.

Contrary to the negotiations, the resumption of the fight would work as a catalyst for in-group solidarity. Despite the seasonal winter break from the fight, the Taliban have asked their commanders and fighters to return to the battlefield frontlines.

Washington’s conundrum