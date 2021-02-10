House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump's impeachment trial have been methodically tracing his months long effort to undermine his supporters' faith in the election results.

During arguments on Wednesday, impeachment managers showed a flurry of excerpts from Trump speeches in which the then-president told supporters the only way he could lose is if the election results were rigged.

They say they will show he is responsible for last month's deadly riot at the US Capitol.

"This attack did not come from one speech and it didn't happen by accident," House Impeachment Manager Joaquin Castro argued. "The evidence shows clearly this mob was provoked over many months by Donald J Trump."

READ MORE: US Senate begins Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial

Incitement of violence

Opening arguments begin in Trump’s second impeachment trial, with prosecutors saying they'll prove he was no “innocent bystander” but the “inciter in chief” of the deadly attack at the Capitol aimed at overturning his election loss to Joe Biden.

Prosecutors argued efforts to challenge the results continued after the election, with Trump telling his supporters the election had been stolen and that they shouldn't accept the results.

Impeachment managers also pushed back at defence team arguments that Trump's words were protected by the First Amendment.

They said the case was not about protected political speech but rather about Trump's incitement of violence.

READ MORE: US Senate votes to declare Trump impeachment trial constitutional

Calls for legal shakeup

Trump’s attorneys sought to halt the trial on constitutional grounds, but lost that bid on Tuesday.

Their arguments were meandering at times, leaving Trump fuming over his lawyers’ performance and allies questioning the defence strategy.

Some called for yet another shakeup to his legal team.

READ MORE: Trump resigns from actors union ahead of Capitol riot review

Capitol security footage

Senators, many of whom fled for safety the day of the attack, watched Tuesday's graphic videos of the Trump supporters who battled past police to storm the halls, Trump flags waving.

More video is expected on Wednesday, including some that hasn't been seen before.

Trump is the first president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office and the first to be twice impeached.

The riot followed a rally during which Trump urged his supporters to “fight like hell,” words his lawyers say were simply a figure of speech.

He is charged with “incitement of insurrection.”

“That’s a high crime and misdemeanour,” Represenative Jamie Raskin, D-Md., declared in opening remarks. “If that’s not an impeachable offence, then there’s no such thing.”

READ MORE: Trump will not testify in impeachment trial – adviser

False election fraud claims

On Wednesday and into Thursday, the managers plan to tell a “succinct” story, according to the aides, who were granted anonymity to discuss the upcoming arguments.

They will start with Trump's false claims that there was massive election fraud and build to the January 6 riots as a “culmination” of his efforts to overturn his defeat.

The Democrats will argue that Trump inflamed and encouraged groups that had violent backgrounds, the aides say, and they will show how much worse it could have been.

The aides said they will use the new Capitol security footage to make that case, but did not describe it.

Security remains extremely tight at the Capitol, fenced off with razor wire and patrolled by National Guard troops.

READ MORE: US issues heightened terrorism threat alert from domestic extremists

Biden not watching