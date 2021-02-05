Beset by a decade of turmoil with various phases of civil war since the 2011 “Arab Spring” unrest, Libya might be one of the most difficult foreign policy files for the new US administration. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken now face a messy situation in the war-torn North African country.

The actions of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russia, Turkey, and other regional powers, which filled a void created by the Trump administration’s decision to take a more hands-off approach to Libya, leave Biden’s administration with difficult geopolitical dilemmas to take on.

So how will the Biden administration deal with conflicts of interest between them and “counter-revolutionary” states like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt? Whereas the Trump administration condemned Russian actions and rebuked Turkey’s military interventions in Libya (even if not until the final month of being in power), the last president’s team never criticised Emirati, Saudi, or Egyptian conduct in the Maghrebi country.

In many ways, Trump and his chief diplomat, Mike Pompeo, were keen to view issues pertaining to terrorism and extremism in ways that aligned closely with Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Cairo’s perspectives, positions, and priorities.

Now the new leadership in Washington is speaking out against not only Moscow and Ankara’s military roles in Libya, but also Abu Dhabi’s too. On January 28, the UN Security Council held its first meeting on Libya in which the American diplomat was representing the new US administration.

The US’s acting ambassador to the UN Richard Mills said, “We call on all external parties, to include Russia, Turkey, and the UAE, to respect Libyan sovereignty and immediately cease all military intervention in Libya.”

One can persuasively argue that Biden’s team will be much farther away from being on the same page as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt on questions about political Islam and terrorism compared to Trump’s administration.

Put simply, these three Arab states will need to contend with a new US administration that is much less sympathetic to their “counter-revolutionary” agendas and crusades against political Islam in Libya.

Furthermore, the Biden administration’s decision to review arms sales to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi — including its temporary freeze of the transfers of F-35 fighter jets to the Emirates — means that Saudi Arabia and the UAE must adjust to new US leadership that will put their human rights abuses under more of a spotlight.

If so, this would markedly contrast to the Trump administration’s positions that putting these stealth fighters in Emirati hands and arming Saudi Arabia to the teeth was important for heaping pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Are the UAE and Egypt embracing a new course in Libya?