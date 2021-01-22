Talks over the divided island of Cyprus will be held in New York in the next two months with the participation of the United Nations, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

Cavusoglu said on Friday the island's guarantor powers and the United Nations would convene the talks with the two Cypriot sides in late February or early March, with the European Union as an observer.

Speaking in Brussels after talks with senior EU officials, Cavusoglu said the bloc had so far "disregarded the rights of the Turkish side."

"We conveyed to them that this trust needs to be re-established," he added.

"Turkish Cypriots' trust should be won back," said Cavusoglu.

The United Nations has been trying unsuccessfully for decades to reunite Cyprus, split since 1974 after a Greek-inspired coup followed by Turkey's intervention as a guarantor power.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the UK.

EU-Turkey ties

The European Union has shown a positive approach and will to improving ties with Turkey, Cavusoglu said, calling 2020 a "problematic year" that dogged relations between both sides.

Cavusoglu said, "2020 was a problematic year" for relations between Turkey and the EU but a more positive dialogue has developed since the EU leaders' meeting in December.

"We interpreted the joint statement of the December meeting as a hand extended towards Turkey and we reciprocate it in a positive way," said Cavusoglu.