The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) shared the names of Tibetan, Hong Kong, and Uighur dissidents with the Chinese government, according to Emma Reilly, a human rights lawyer who works at OHCHR.

Reilly’s claim has taken on a new dimension with new documents and correspondences accessed by the Anadolu Agency.

Reilly has repeatedly raised these allegations while on active duty at OHCHR.

She had had several email correspondences with OCHR staff, press officers, and coworkers, flagging the issue with utmost urgency.

As Reilly's concerns became public knowledge, the UN Human Rights Office came under fire. The ones whose names were given to China were mainly Uighur activists, Tibetans and Hongkongers, who took part in UN activities, for a long period.

Reilly recently provided the emails she received, while working actively at the UN body, to the Anadolu Agency.

Even though the OHCHR was quick to deny such allegations, the emails between its employees, press releases and interviews revealed that the UN shared the names of many activists as well as some opponents with the Chinese government who attended panel discussions, conferences, and open sessions on human rights.

Last week on Twitter, Reilly said that she could be dismissed after accusing her employer of sharing the names of Chinese government opponents who took part in UN activities.

The OHCHR has however repeatedly defended itself saying the controversial practice of sharing background information of dissidents has ceased in 2015.

But an OHCHR press release issued in 2017 confirms that the Chinese authorities “regularly” asked the UN office to confirm whether particular names were attending their meetings.

“Chinese authorities, and others, regularly ask the UN Human Rights Office, several days or weeks prior to Human Rights Council meetings, whether particular NGO delegates are attending the forthcoming session. The Office never confirms this information until the accreditation process is formally under way, and until it is sure that there is no obvious security risk,” the press release read.

Several human rights organisations such as UN Watch and Human Rights Watch argue that the UN's move puts not only the lives of Chinese activists and dissidents at risk, but also exposes their families and relatives to harm.

Reilly has maintained that the UN continues to share names and background information of dissidents with other countries.