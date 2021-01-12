WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump takes no responsibility for Capitol rampage
President Donald Trump disavows any responsibility for his supporters' violent siege on US Capitol last week, saying his remarks at the time were "appropriate."
Trump takes no responsibility for Capitol rampage
US President Trump talks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, on January 12, 2021. / AP
January 12, 2021

US President Donald Trump has disavowed any responsibility for his supporters' rampage on Capitol Hill last week, saying his remarks at the time were "totally appropriate."

"If you read my speech ... what I said was totally appropriate," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.

A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot a woman during the violence. 

Three others died in what authorities said were medical emergencies.

Minutes before his supporters stormed the Capitol, Trump encouraged them to march on the seat of the nation's government where lawmakers were tallying Electoral College votes affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory. 

READ MORE: Without Twitter, Donald Trump wakes up to a cyberpunk nightmare

Social media clampdown 'catastrophic mistake'

Trump, for months, had also spread baseless claims that the November election was fraudulent, despite his own administration's findings to the contrary.

As rioters were still in the Capitol, Trump released a video seemingly excusing the events, saying of the rioters: "We love you. You're very special."

Trump also said social media giants like Twitter and Facebook have made a "catastrophic mistake" in banning him for his incendiary comments to a crowd before it invaded Congress.

"They are making a catastrophic mistake... They're dividing and divisive and they're showing something that I've been predicting for a long time," Trump said.

READ MORE:Trump shifts blame on 'Antifa' for US Capitol rampage

'I want no violence'

Recommended

On impeachment, Trump said it's "a really terrible thing that they're doing."

"To continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country, and it's causing tremendous anger," he said. 

"I want no violence. 

The president spoke as he left for Texas to survey the border wall with Mexico. He took no questions.

Impeachment ahead, the House on Tuesday will first try to convince the vice president and Cabinet to act even more quickly to remove Trump from office, warning he is a threat to democracy in the remaining days of his presidency.

House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol for the first time since the deadly pro-Trump riot to approve a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare the president unable to serve. Pence is not expected to take any such action. The House would next move swiftly to impeach Trump.

READ MORE: The bizarre cast of radical and conspiracy groups that stormed the Capitol

Charge against Trump 

Trump faces a single charge "incitement of insurrection" in the impeachment resolution that the House will begin debating Wednesday, a week before Biden is set to be inaugurated, January 20. 

The unprecedented events, only the first US president to be twice impeached, are unfolding in a nation bracing for more unrest. 

The FBI has warned ominously of potential armed protests in Washington and many states by Trump loyalists ahead of Biden's inauguration. 

In a dark foreshadowing, the Washington Monument was closed to the public and the inauguration ceremony on the west steps of the Capitol will be off-limits to the public.

READ MORE: Shocking, disgraceful and worrying: World reacts to US Capitol Hill riots

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit