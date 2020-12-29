The official hunting season of the houbara bustard in Pakistan is on. Gulf royalty – emirs and princes - and their wealthy friends are jetting off to areas in Pakistan where the rare bird flies in to escape the frigid winters of Central Asia.

Here, the VVIPs are quietly being received by civil and military officials, and hosted by local landlords and tribal leaders – away from the glare of the media.

Hence, the private royal visits only occasionally make headlines.

On Dec 20, an Emirati prince reportedly arrived for the season with his cohort in the southwestern Chagai district, close to the border with Iran. Another UAE-based royal is camped out in the desert of the southeastern Tharparkar district, according to the local media.

Bhagwandas, a veteran journalist who has extensively reported on houbara bustard hunting, recently broke the news that Mohammad bin Salman (MBS), crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, has also been extended an invitation for houbara bustard hunting. This may be his first time arriving in Pakistan on a private hunting expedition.

“The hunting season is from November to January. He may come this month or the next,” Bhagwandas tells TRT World.

“Everyone knows [down to the district administration] because they have to make arrangements,” he says, noting that security is provided by paramilitary forces, police, as well as private security guards of the royals.

Yet, the authorities remain tight-lipped about the arrival of royal visitors for the hunting season.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) cites the houbara bustard as threatened with extinction. It is also protected under various international wildlife conventions that Pakistan is a signatory of.

The hunt

Mohammad Saleem, a native of Khanewal from central Punjab, remembers the time when he used to be part of the entourage of a “Dubai sheikh” visiting Pakistan for hunting the houbara. He says his employer would arrive in Karachi on a private jet, stay for a brief layover in one of his privately-owned bungalows and zip to the barren northeastern desert of the Tharparkar district.

“I used to be one of his drivers. We would be fifteen to twenty people in four to six cars,” he says. Their Sports Utility Vans would be stuffed to the hilt with tents, petrol, rifles, live goats for food and other supplies – enough to last them a month or so in the barren terrain – should they decide to stay on for hunting deer and partridges.

Upon arrival, the local landlords would welcome them and offer local guides, security and cooks as a token of hospitality. The party would set up camp in the desert for at least the next ten days.

The singular weapon the sheikh brought with him to hunt the houbara were his prized falcons.

Saleem describes how the sheikh would lift the leather blinders from the eyes of the falcon when he spotted a houbara, often through his high-powered binoculars. The falcon would immediately take off in hot pursuit of the houbara, with half dozen SUVs racing behind to catch up.

Once downed, the sheikh would retrieve the bird from the falcon’s grip and take it away. Saleem says he does not know what the sheikh did to the bird after that. But preying upon the bird is prized for a number of reasons: it’s an ancient Arab sport borne out of traditional hunting techniques, and its meat is believed to have aphrodisiac properties.

“The money was good,” Saleem says, adding that he would make between $186 to $311 (Rs30,000-Rs50,000), depending on the duration of the hunt, which would supplement his monthly income of $93 (Rs15,000) at the time.

Soft Diplomacy