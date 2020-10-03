Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have engaged in fierce clashes as fighting over the occupied Karabakh region intensified with Azerbaijan "capturing new footholds" and killing over 50 Armenian troopers.

On Saturday, Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said its forces have "captured new footholds" and that the Armenians "suffered serious losses in manpower and military hardware".

Azerbaijan liberated crucial Madagiz town from Armenian occupation, saying it's name will be changed back to its original "Sugovushan." Baku also liberated seven villages from Armenian occupation after intense fighting.

Armenian authorities in the disputed region said some 51 servicemen were killed during the latest fighting.

Armenia's Defence Ministry said its forces repelled a "massive attack" by Azerbaijan in one area of the frontline.

"Heavy fighting is ongoing on other flanks," Defence Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said.

Self-styled Karabakh chief Arayik Harutyunyan said a "final battle" was under way with Azerbaijani soldiers.

Ceasefire calls

Both sides have been accused of hitting civilian areas, with Azerbaijan saying on Saturday that Armenian artillery had shelled 19 of its settlements overnight. It said 19 civilians were killed so far in Armenian shelling.

The new fighting erupted last Sunday and mounting international calls for a halt to the hostilities and a return to negotiations over the dispute have gone unanswered.

Azerbaijan said its troops destroyed a large amount of military equipment belonging to the Armenian military amid the ongoing border clashes.

It also published a video of its military suppressing Armenia's "combat activity in various directions of the front."

Separately, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the clashes.

Macron express his concerns and urged a ceasefire.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that Armenia is responsible for disrupting negotiation process and for triggering clashes.

'We have no time to wait another 30 years'