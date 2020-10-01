Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan with all means in its conflict with Armenia over occupied Karabakh.

Speaking at the opening of the Turkish parliament's fourth legislative session of its 27th term in the capital Ankara on Thursday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey "will continue to support our Azerbaijani brothers with all means and with all our hearts, in line with the principle of 'two states, one nation.'"

Erdogan noted that permanent peace could only be achieved in the region "if Armenia withdraws from occupied Azerbaijani territories."

"Efforts to slander Turkey [...] also won't be able to save the Armenian administration," Erdogan said.

He warned countries supporting "rogue state" Armenia in its occupation of Karabakh would have to face "the common conscience of humanity."

Border clashes broke out early on Sunday when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties.

Azerbaijan's parliament declared a state of war in some of its cities and regions following Armenia's border violations and attacks in the occupied Karabakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh, region.

