At least 14 civilians, including women and children, have been killed by a roadside bomb in central Afghanistan, with violence continuing despite peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government in Qatar and ongoing dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad.

Seven women, five children, and two men died when their vehicle detonated an explosive device in Daikundi province, Interior Ministry spokesperson Tareq Arian said in a statement.

Three children were also wounded, he added, blaming the Taliban for the blast.

Nasrullah Ghori – the spokesperson for the governor of Daikundi – told AFP news agency the victims were travelling to a shrine when their minibus struck the bomb.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, but roadside bombs have been a weapon of choice for the Taliban.

"Deliberate attacks" targeting civilians killed or wounded more than 800 civilians in Afghanistan during the first half of 2020, according to a UN report released in July.

Peace talks

Taliban and Afghan government negotiators are meeting in Doha, where they are trying to find a way to end 19 years of war.

Despite calls for a ceasefire, the Taliban have refused to halt their violence, seeing it as key to leverage at the negotiating table.

The blast came as the head of the Afghan peace process, Abdullah Abdullah, kicked off the second day of a three-day visit to neighbouring Pakistan.

Speaking at an event in Islamabad, he proclaimed that the "ice has been broken" at peace talks, which started on September 12.

Abdullah is in Pakistan on a bridge-building mission meant to mend deep-rooted mistrust between the two countries. It was his first visit in 12 years.

Abdullah told the Institute of Strategic Studies in the federal capital of Islamabad that the two neighbours are on the threshold of a new relationship characterised by "mutual respect, sincere cooperation and shared prosperity."

'Friends not masters'

"I am a firm believer that after many troubling years, we now need to go beyond the usual stale rhetoric and shadowy conspiracy theories that have held us back," Abdullah said.

"I want to give a clear message. We have no favourites [and] do not want to meddle in your internal affairs. We respect and want to respect your sovereignty, your independence, and your territorial integrity."

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured Abdullah of complete support for the ongoing peace process, saying Islamabad wanted to be "friends not masters," Dawn.com reported.