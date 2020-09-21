In recent months, French President Emmanuel Macron has upped his nation’s stake in the Eastern Mediterranean and what is historically referred to in French discourse as ‘notre proche orient’ or, ‘our Near East’.

Through a series of speeches, tweets and political initiatives, Macron has sought to advance a vision for the region grounded, partly, in emerging geopolitical realities that include what Macron understands to be a withdrawal of NATO, a drawdown of American power in the region and energy and, in some respect, a discourse informed by the French conception of Liberalism based on pluralism, religious co-existence and a robust engagement from civil society.

These latter points, while debatable in their details, are laudable, and one would be hard pressed to find any reasonable person opposed to them on principled grounds. There is, however, a stench of hypocrisy that stands out vis-à-vis Macron’s apparent disregard for France’s colonial legacy as well as more recent French foreign policy adventures in the region.

Regarding the latter, under Macron’s leadership, France has pushed an agenda in the region of what might be best termed as ‘liberal authoritarianism’.

Broadly speaking, this involves extending support to authoritarian regimes ostensibly in the name of promoting hot topic issues, such as gender rights and protecting religious minorities in the face of supposedly homegenising and revisionist tendencies of ‘Islamist’ movements.

In comparison to the ‘Islamist’ bogeymen that seem to haunt Macron’s world view, these authoritarians represent the lesser of two evils.

Macron’s close relationship with, and support of, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, is a case in point as is his increasingly close alliance with the UAE’s Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Zayed, with whom Macron shares ideological affinities and, to a certain extent, a shared vision for the region.

While ideology arguably plays a role in these calculations, it also clearly acts as cover for the preservation and advancement of strategic interests, as it is all but impossible to point to an instance where the type of rights espoused by Macron have actually been enhanced through partnerships with regimes whose respect for the values Macron articulates, are minimal at best.

Authoritarians of the type Macron tends to relate to are, of course, largely predictable and are required only to obtain a minimal threshold legitimacy. While not seen as trustworthy per se, these regimes are seen as being relatively reliable partners, particularly in comparison to what seems to be the nightmarish scenario of having deeply legitimate governments and institutions in the region.

Distorting History

Macron’s recent call for the formation of a Pax Mediterranea as a means of countering “Imperialist” Turkey haunted by ‘illusions’ of its history, represents a perspectival distortion of history, par excellence.

The historical memory in question, namely that of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, remains contested with arguably-distorted narratives often designed to suit particularly political projects emanating from multiple quarters including those of Arab and Turkish nationalists.

However, Mr Macron’s paternalistic pandering to ‘causes célèbres’ such as pluralism and religious harmony, with France acting as saviours against a purported eastern tendency towards intolerance and sectarianism, represents perhaps the most distorted narrative of this history of them all.

Without sliding into an idealisation of Ottoman schemes for managing its diverse subjects, the emergence of sectarianism as political identity has a historicity that lays mainly in French and British intervention in the Levant in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

In 1920, following the establishment of the mandate system, France and Britain partitioned the Levant and divided what remained of Ottoman Turkey. France subsequently split its newly acquired Syrian territory along sectarian lines, which included the creation of an ostensibly sovereign Lebanon, itself organised according to sectarian logic.