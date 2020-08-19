Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically said that his government won’t recognise Israel until the Palestinian people have their own state.

“Our stance is obvious. It’s something which (Pakistan’s founder) Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made clear in 1948 - that we can not accept Israel until Palestinians get their rights as per the two-state solution,” he said during a TV interview on Tuesday.

“If we accept normalisation of ties with Israel then we would have to give up the Kashmir cause.”

His comments come days after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it is establishing diplomatic and economic relations with Israel, clearing the way for the Gulf country to accept the Jewish state.

Pakistan is among the few countries which say on its passport that its citizens can travel anywhere in the world except for Israel.

“My conscience will never allow me to accept Israel, which is responsible for so many atrocities against the Palestinian people,” Khan said.

UAE, which has historically been Islamabad’s key ally, is set to become the first Gulf country and the third Arab state after Egypt and Jordan to recognise Israel.