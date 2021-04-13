Curry is inextricably linked with the Indian Subcontinent, or South Asia. The word was invented by the British however, when India was under colonial rule. According to one account, ‘Curry’ is the anglicised version of the Tamil word ‘kari’, which means a sauce or gravy, instead of a spice.

Nowadays, curry has come to mean any number of things to the English-speaking world. Lentil soup, chicken cooked in a creamy sauce, even spiced sauteed potatoes, are all referred to as curries. In the subcontinent though, you’d be hard pressed to find any of these dishes referred to in this way.

For people who grew up with the original cuisine, this may be off-putting. The English usage of curry is not far in meaning from the word ‘Masala’, meaning a mix of ground spices. In its modern usage, curry is probably best compared to ‘salaan’ in Urdu and Hindi, which means ‘gravy’.

Apocryphal tales suggest that the common yellow curry powder we consider as curry today, was actually invented by Indian spice merchants who sold a less hot version of ‘Garam masala’, or spice mix to returning British colonials.

In South Asia, ‘Karhi patta’ or curry leaves, form a crucial ingredient in innumerable dishes, and are particularly essential to dishes like ‘Karhi’ or ‘Kadhi’. Often consumed with rice, the gravy-heavy dish features vegetables, gram chickpea flour-based sauce, and yoghurt.

Garam means warm or hot, while masala means a ground mixture of spices. There is no fixed recipe for garam masala within any South Asian country, with tastes varying from family to family, and between different regions.

In her book, Curry: A Tale of Cooks and Conquerors, food historian Lizzie Collingham relates the earliest misunderstanding that gave rise to the modern-day understanding of ‘curry’.

In the early 1500s, when the Portuguese first captured Goa, in southern India, they inquired about food being eaten by the locals. They were told something that sounded like “Khari” or “Caril”. Collingham says that at the time, the word likely referred to both the spice and the sauce.

Dark history

How did dishes like Biryani and 'vindaloo' go from being local delicacies, to high-demand dishes around the world?