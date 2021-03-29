Holi, an ancient Hindu festival, was celebrated on March 29 across India, marking the beginning of the spring harvest season in the country.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and surging cases, the celebrations were muted in some parts of the country but not everyone followed the government's Covid-19 advice.

Many state governments and federally-run territories announced a ban on the public festival that is typically celebrated by throwing coloured powder and water balloons at each other and chanting, “Holi Hai.”

Maharashtra, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are among the places where officials announced restrictions as the country reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in five months on Monday.