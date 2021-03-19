Pakistan’s top leadership this week indicated that it is willing to start talks to normalise ties with India, prompting some observers to wonder what has caused a sudden change of heart.

Already fraught relations between the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours hit rock bottom in August 2019 when New Delhi unilaterally stripped the nominal autonomy of the disputed territory of Kashmir - the only Muslim-majority state in India.

Islamabad has all along maintained that resolution of the Kashmir issue must be at the heart of any future dialogue.

Even now Prime Minister Imran Khan and the powerful army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, preconditioned talks to peace in the Himalyan region, part of which is under Pakistan's control. What’s missing is the usually fiery rhetoric. In a January speech, Khan likened Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to the “Nazis”.

Speaking at a security forum in Islamabad on Wednesday, Pakistani’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said Kashmir was the “lone irritant” hampering economic integration of the region. A day later, Bajawa echoed similar sentiment, saying it was time to “bury the past and move forward.”

“Forget all this, we must learn to see through these statements,” says Zafar Hilaly, a former Pakistani diplomat and political analyst, adding that Islamabad is probably trying to appease US President Joe Biden.

“Biden is completely, utterly, totally with India. He pretends that he’s concerned about India’s (deteriorating) human rights record but he’s arming India to the teeth.”

Modi was among the leaders alongside Japanese and Australian prime ministers who attended the Quad summit last week - the first such official meeting Biden hosted since taking office.

On Friday, the US Defense Secretary Llyod Austin arrived in New Delhi on a three-day trip, which includes a meeting with his Indian counterpart and discussions on China and Afghanistan. This is Austin’s first foreign tour, signifying the importance the Biden administration attaches to cementing ties with the South Asian country.

Hilaly says there’s little hope for lasting peace as Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to pursue anti-Muslim policies.

Until a bomb goes off

Some Indian analysts say that Islamabad’s eagerness is to counter India’s efforts to lobby other countries into imposing sanctions on Pakistan for its alleged role in financing militant groups.

“There is increasing pressure from FATF,” says Ajit Singh, a South Asia analyst at the New Delhi-based Institute of Conflict Management, referring to the Financial Action Task Force, a Paris-based multilateral organisation that oversees what steps states have taken to curb money laundering.