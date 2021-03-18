World history has been dominated by wars, invasions, armed rebellions and other military engagements. From the Westphalian treaties of 1648, which were instrumental in creating the political nucleus of nation-states, to the two World Wars in the first half of the 20th century, military power has been one of the main determinants of international borders and global order.

The emergence of American global dominance has been strongly tied to its unparalleled military power and its unprecedented expansion across the world, encircling the planet with its military bases.

Edward Erickson, a former American military officer and a retired Professor of Military History from the Department of War Studies at the Marine Corps University, who was deployed to various US bases during multiple combat tours, sees foreign policy as the real reason behind Washington’s big overseas presence.

“During the height of the Cold War, over a half million Americans served overseas,” Erickson tells TRT World. “This was a function of our foreign policy which was called‘Containment’ that surrounded the Soviet Union on all sides with American bases,” he says.

“Historically, however, both the British and French Empires maintained numerically larger forces outside of their home countries as military garrisons necessary to guard and control their empires. But it is fair to say that no country in history (that I know of) has maintained such a large number of bases in foreign countries around the globe as the United States,” says Erickson, who is now also a professor of international relations at Antalya Bilim University.

David Vine, professor of anthropology at the American University, who recently published his latest book,the United States of War: A Global History of America’s Endless Conflicts, from Columbus to the Islamic State,thinks similarly to Erickson.

“It’s very safe to say that the US has more foreign military bases than any country, people or empire in world history,” Vine tells TRT World.

This exceptional global expansion has long triggered a debate in different intellectual and political circles over whether the US is just another empire like the one run by the Romans, despite being a democratic state.

‘Manifest Destiny’

Some experts think that long before World War II and the Cold War, the US had already been on the path of becoming an empire.

“The United States has been an empire since its independence from Britain. First, as a very small and growing empire, but its founders designed it that way and over time the United States expanded dramatically across North America,” says Vine.

Vine refers to how the first original 13 colonies of Britain, which were located on the East Coast, established the US, eventually expanding to the West Coast within a century. America had also acquired vast territories from Russia, France, Spain and Mexico by either waging wars or through peaceful means, like buying lands just like it purchased the states of Louisiana and Alaska.

The country’s continental expansionism emerged as a result of an intense political debate in the early 19th century. The defenders, like John L. O'Sullivan, an American columnist and editor, believed that Americans have a “divine destiny”, coining the termManifest Destiny to justify territorial conquest and the forceful removal of Native Americans and others from their homelands.

After WWII, concepts like Manifest Destiny have been used to justify the global expansion of the US across the world in the name of defending democracy.

“The US from its founding was an expansionist country and its leaders pursued expansionist policy and strategy. That took different forms in history,” Vine tells TRT World.

“In the post-World War II period, the most dramatic expansion has been in the construction and occupation of US military bases in other countries. This really began during WWII and became a strategy during the Cold War to confront the Soviet Union. That strategy has remained in place to this day despite the end of the Soviet Union and the Cold War three decades ago,” Vine says.