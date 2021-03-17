Abu Hameed rested his back on the wall, closed his eyes, and sighed, as he prepared himself for a haircut. As the barber sprayed water on his hair, families in the Rohingyas’ makeshift camp in Jammu and Kashmir, were packing their bags and hand-picked belongings, preparing to flee - yet again.

To Hameed, arrest is imminent. “I don’t know when they will arrest me. I’ll get my head shaved before they take me…[in jail] my hair will grow long,” said the 30-year-old.

The detentions of his sisters - 40-year-old Arfa Begum and 25-year-old Asma Begum - on March 6, when the local police rounded up hundreds of Rohingya Muslims, have intensified Hameed’s fears and left him anxious.

“Jammu and Kashmir police is like the Myanmar military, there is no difference,” he said. “My sisters never committed a crime. They don’t even know how to use a mobile phone, they are illiterates.”

With more than 40,000 refugees in the country, India is home to one of the largest concentrations of Rohingyas outside of Bangladesh.

Hameed’s family of four haven’t left their shack in Jammu in a week, since the police detained 170 Rohingya Muslims, including pregnant women and children, to “identify the illegal immigrants”, jail them in “holding centers” and start their forced deportation back to Myanmar.

Even the idea of returning to Myanmar’s shores frightens Hameed. He vividly remembers the night when Myanmar’s junta knocked on his door in Rakhine state on an evening in 2012. Hameed’s uncle, Abu Samah, was dragged out of the house; he tried to flee detention but was shot dead.

“I remember everything,” Hameed says of the genocide that was to unfold. “Our parents told us to leave, however, they stayed back.”

Hameed escaped the burning fields of Myanmar, running away from his past as the military hunted Rohingyas, and he never saw his parents again. Since then, he has made a living as a day-labourer in Jammu city to bring food to his makeshift tin-shack in the makeshift camp.

But the Indian government regards them as “termites” and “terrorists”, polluting the Hindutva ideals of a country that has taken a sharp turn towards religious authoritarianism in the last decade.

India’s recent crackdown on Rohingyas has uprooted their makeshift homes again. Losing the ceiling or loved ones doesn’t scare Hameed anymore. “Don't put me in a dirty place like jail again. If [India] has to do it, please shoot me. I’m ready to die!”

Local political parties have fed into the Islamophobic narrative too.

Last year, an ultra-right social group went political as it vowed to continue their fight to "weed out all illegal encroachers” including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from Jammu. On April 15, 2017, a mysterious fire gutted five Rohingya homes in Jammu city while apprehensions and fears rose.

This is parallel to the rise of polarisation between religious groups after New Delhi unilaterally revoked the limited-autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 - and imposed curfews, a communication blackout, and detained over 7,000 people.

Much like the August 2019 Kashmir episode, the crackdown on Muslims in India feeds the thirst of Hindu nationalists.