During the third quarter of 2020, the Palestinians had been hoping to see an end to internal division, mainly between the Islamist movement Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, and its rival secular movement Fatah, which governs the occupied West Bank.

However, on November 25 2020, Fatah announced that it was impossible to reach a reconciliation that ends the division due to Hamas’ rejection to hold Palestinian parliamentary, presidential and National Council elections consecutively.

Hamas insisted that these elections should be held together, fearing that the Palestinian Authority (PA) will allow only the presidential elections to take place that would renew the legitimacy of its President Mahmoud Abbas, who is also the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Fatah president.

After more than a month of meetings with Russian, Turkish, Qatari and Egyptian officials, Hamas received assurances that the PA and Fatah will be committed to holding the three elections, as well as the international community will respect the results of the elections. Hamas, in early January 2021, declared its agreement on holding the elections consecutively.

Hamas was overthrown after achieving an overwhelming majority in the last parliamentary elections held in 2006. Its victory was not respected and resulted in the internal division and isolation of Gaza, which has been ruled by Hamas since mid-2007.

Israeli aggression and internal political instability resulted in the misery of over 2 million lives in Gaza. However, it is now running for new elections and hopes it will win again.

So why is it going ahead with elections?

International recognition

“Hamas feels how much the world is hostile to it as it is being put on the same list as Daesh and other extremist organisations in the region,” academic and political analyst from Gaza, Adnan abu Amer, said. “Therefore, it is looking for a constitutional legitimacy.”

The Islamic Palestinian movement is expecting more international recognition in addition to that of Russia, Turkey, Qatar and Egypt. “There has been a new hope for Hamas that the UN, EU and other international organisations might deal with the new political situation in the occupied territories whatever it is as long as it is a result of a free political process,” writer and political analyst from the West Bank, Nawwaf abu Musa, said.

According to Abu Musa, if elected, Hamas would not face the same isolation it faced following its victory in 2006.

“Even at the American level,” he said, “unlike previous American administrations, Biden’s administration is also likely to deal with Hamas if it won the elections. This US administration is committed to Israel’s support, but it seems that it is less interested than previous ones.”

Since 2006, the US, Western powers and regional countries along with Israel have failed to get rid of Hamas. So, this is the time that they could recognise it as an essential part of Palestinian politics and recognise its existence as has happened with the Taliban.

At the same time, if Hamas did not take part in elections and let its rival Fatah movement dominate the new parliament, it would be immediately outlawed and the resistance programme would be abandoned. This is also one of the main reasons that has pushed Hamas to run for parliament.

Losses in Gaza, but gains in West Bank