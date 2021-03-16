At least one paramilitary soldier was killed and 11 people were injured when a remote-controlled bomb exploded in Pakistan's southern Karachi city.

The attack happened in the Orangi neighbourhood of the port city of Karachi. Eight civilians and three of the rangers were wounded, according to police and the country's Edhi ambulance service.

"(The) initial investigation suggests an explosive-rigged motorcycle was used in the blast," senior police officer Suhai Aziz said, adding that the device was detonated through remote control.

Aziz added that the attack targeted the Rangers paramilitary force.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), recognised as terror group by Pakistan and the US, claimed responsibility for the blast.

The outfit has been targeting security forces, civilians as well as infrastructure in southwestern province of Balochistan.

