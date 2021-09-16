In 2001, Kabul’s old city and its major commercial area Shahr-e-Naw hosted only a handful of restaurants. For ordinary Kabulians, there was almost no place outside their homes to socialise or meet friends over coffee or desserts.

But with the US military occupation of Afghanistan in 2001 came plenty of international organisations, including aid agencies and human rights groups, who set up their offices, hired the local staff and paid them dollar salaries. The sudden inflow of money and investments lifted thousands of Kabulians out of poverty and created a decent middle-class economy across the city. In the following years, the face of Kabul, a metropolis of over 1000 square kilometres ringed by low-lying hills, changed for good.

The demand for chic cafes and restaurants grew manifold and by the mid-2010s, the Shahr-e-Naw neighbourhood teemed with young energy, with over a dozen cafes on a 1000-metre-long stretch being frequented by the city's youth.

The cafe culture spread out across the city with hundreds of food joints, tea shops and restaurants opening up in the past decade. Kabulians found some solace in them amidst political turmoil, insecurity and gruelling conflict.

The advent of satellite TV and fast speed Internet coupled with more and more Afghan youth travelling abroad for education, business and tourism changed the lifestyle of many Afghans. The urban youth frequented these spaces to socialise along the Western margins, meeting friends and family.

That kind of life suddenly froze in its tracks as the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15. The city's entrepreneurial economy fuelled by the entertainment and food service boom has come to a near standstill.

The restaurant and cafe industry is staring at an uncertain future, as the fear of the Taliban has discouraged many people, especially women, to visit such places.

Ahmad Farid Amiri, CEO and co-founder of Slice Bakery and Cafe, one of Kabul’s famous coffee shops, is in low spirits because of the slowing economy. He had opened the coffee shop in June 2016.

“We wanted Slice to be a place where the youth come after work for comfort. We offered them coffee, pastries, internet and board games,” Amiri told TRT World.

Young girls and working women

Since last month, the business has suffered at both the branches of Slice Bakery. On any given day prior to the Taliban's takeover, Amiri said the two cafes attracted up to 1,600 visitors per day.

"Nowadays, the number hardly gets to 200."

Afghans began to worry about the economic crisis and insecurity after the 2014 presidential elections, which ended with controversy as none of the leading candidates admitted defeat, prompting the US to mediate and paving the way for Ashraf Ghani to rise to power.

This coincided with the official end of NATO’s ISAF mission in Afghanistan and a subsequent decrease in international funds that supported the US-backed Afghan government.

Amiri and his partners still went ahead with the gamble of launching Slice Bakery in the hope of creating jobs and breaking even.

“We started it at a time when many wanted to leave the country," he said, adding that their main goal was to create positive energy, encourage investors at a time when the market seemed to be heading toward a bust.

Slice Bakery did have a good run in the initial months and it soon became the talk of the town. Young Afghans visited it for coffee and pastries as well as meetings and debates.

Now that the Taliban's arrival led to the total freeze in foreign aid, leaving Afghanistan in the lurch when it needed economic support the most, Amiri doesn't want to give in so easily. He plans to keep the cafe open despite the city quickly sinking into poverty.

Young girls and working women that would regularly gather in these cafes and restaurants for a cup of coffee, pastries and shisha now mostly remain at home.

“A large portion of society is absent from the public sphere which impacts our business,” Amiri said.