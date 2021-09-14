At Brixton Recreation Centre in South London, many of the young and middle-aged men pumping iron greet each other endearingly with hugs, handshakes and fist bumps.

There is a sense of camaraderie rare within British public spaces.

Carl, a down-to-earth youth worker in his late forties, has been coming here most of his life. He feels gentrification has changed the atmosphere in the wider area and BRC is one of the last remaining hubs of the once close-knit community.

“The people that are coming into Brixton now are coming in with a perceived mindset of what they’ve been told by the media about people like me, a black man. They double-check their wallets are safe when they walk past me.

“Their head is filled with media reporting of how people of colour are breaking Covid rules and have it in higher numbers or whatever, and they see me and quickly put their masks on before they walk past me.

“They look at locals who have been here for decades and see us as suspects."

Brixton- a district in South London- was once the cultural capital of the UK's Afro-Caribbean community. Many settled here from the 1940s onwards as the government encouraged West Indian migrants to come and boost the country's economy shattered by World War Two.

However, over the past twenty years the council has sold much of its housing to private property developers. In the ten years to 2016 it reduced its housing stock by 5,000 and property prices have risen 76 percent since 2011.

The new wealth is bringing in a growing number of white middle class residents and ‘urban tourists’ with new restaurants and pubs in the centre increasingly catering for such clientele. There are extravagant Italian and French restaurants where there used to be humble Caribbean takeaways.

There are plans for more changes.

US property developer Hondo Enterprises owns many prime commercial premises in Brixton. Its proposal to build a twenty-one storey office block was initially approved by the council but strong opposition from locals against the hyper-marketization of their community has led to the Mayor of London pausing the plan pending the outcome of a public consultation.

Evictions

Hondo Enterprises’ existing property takeovers in Brixton have already led to the eviction of thirty artists from their studio spaces. Nour Cash and Carry, in business for over 20 years selling a diverse range of food at affordable prices, was served with an eviction notice last year. Community protests in defence of the grocer eventually led to an agreement with Hondo that it could relocate to a different site.

“It’s like Israel in Palestine. They come in here saying ‘I can do what I want and leave everyone else out’”, reflects Carl. “They rip out the community.”

Corporate Culture

Steadman Scott is a rare being. When he speaks one can almost feel the vibration of each word reverberating through his entire body. He is fully present, alive and thriving-not just surviving and playing the game- a far cry from the stooping, stiff, coffee guzzling office workers so common on the streets of London.

From BRC he runs Afewee Training Centre which includes a football academy for children. Since starting in 1997 thirty of his alumni have gone on to join Premier League teams; one was in England's national team and every division in England currently has at least one Afewee alumni.