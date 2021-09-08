On March 11, 2021, Mike Winkelmann, aka the digital artist ‘Beeple’, sold his artwork ‘Everydays: The First 5000 Days' for $69 million at an online auction hosted by Christie’s.

However, the purchase was made in cryptocurrency (a first for the renowned auction house), and the artwork isn’t a tangible piece of art such as a painting or a sculpture. ‘Everydays’ is a piece of ‘crypto art’ – specifically, a ‘non-fungible token’ (NFT).

So, why would someone shell out $69 million for an artwork that is essentially a JPEG image which can be easily copied and saved to a hard drive?

The key to understanding how value is attributed to NFTs lies in the notion of ‘fungibility’. A fungible good is one that isn’t unique and can be interchanged with another of the same type, such as notes of a currency. Non-fungible assets are unique, and cannot be interchanged as such. An artwork, for example, is unique, non-fungible, and thus possesses inherent value that is open to speculation.

NFT art, therefore, is the meeting of cryptocurrency and the art world, made possible by blockchain technology. In what is now becoming a more accepted medium of commerce, the blockchain acts as a distributed digital ledger that indelibly records all transactions in a publicly accessible space.

Methods to prove provenance and authenticity have historically characterised the art industry, and often in ways that don’t benefit the artist. Longtime blockchain researcher and assistant professor at New York University, Dr Amy Whitaker, believes this is a strong case for blockchain technology in the arts.

“The importance of provenance has probably, in the past, contributed to the centralisation of authority in the arts, whether vested in individual experts or in institutions such as major auction houses. Having provenance records on the blockchain can ease a lot of trade and general record-keeping,” she said.

According to Dr Whitaker, the blockchain allows for verified information without having to trust or rely on record-keepers. This means, ideally, there is irrefutable proof of ownership and authenticity for both prospective buyers and creators of NFT art.

The availability and accessibility of such information allows for the processing of ‘smart contracts’ on the blockchain that ensure artists are more likely to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

This is a primary reason why NFTs have become so appealing to digital artists who often find it difficult to monetise their work. A rising name in the crypto art world, known only as ‘The Lxveless’, shared some of their views on the growing interest in NFTs and what drew them towards it.

“Blockchain technology has definitely helped digital artists, I would say. No doubt about that. Instead of making an art account and hoping to maybe build reputation and relationships drawing commissions, I now can offer my creativity to the world and see how it does in a medium that makes each piece liquid, tradeable, and verifiable.”

According to ‘The Lxveless’, NFTs lend a tangibility to digital art that hasn’t always existed and provides incentives for prospective buyers and patrons. This, in turn, helps artists build their profiles and reputations while making money off their work.

In certain regards, Dr Whitaker believes NFTs and blockchain technology allows for new ways to create and trade art.

“What I find most interesting here is the way in which artists are using NFT-like structures to claim equity in their work, to share risk across artists, or to redistribute proceeds to charity or other art workers.”

“These structural interventions will take a long time to play out, but they point to really interesting new forms of economic sustainability.”

Sustainability is key, as it’s often a point of criticism when dealing with blockchain technology and crypto-commerce in general. As most NFT transactions occur using cryptocurrency, some find the process too volatile for their tastes.

“It’s too soon to say whether NFTs will be too volatile as assets over the long term,” Dr Whitaker mentions in response to such concerns. “Not only is it hard to know the value of a work of art at a point in time – because of all the non-economic definitions of value in art – but it is also hard to know the value of a work of art over time…This topic of volatility is somewhat well studied, but also still pretty unpredictable, in my opinion, for artworks generally.”

So, in essence, Dr Whitaker believes it’s still too early to characterise the volatility of crypto-art specifically, as valuing art has always involved volatility. But for the digital NFT artist, is this a concern to worry about right now?

Not necessarily, claims ‘The Lxveless’. “I think art on the block chain is stable. I think that the waves and buzz from those [headline-grabbing] auctions is proof that NFTs are here to stay. I’m not the most technical person, but I am not worried about any platform or blockchain collapsing.”