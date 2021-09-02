A massive clampdown on physical movement was imposed in India-administered Kashmir and most forms of communication channels were severed to prevent people from gathering in large numbers for the funeral of the region's 91-year-old separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, who passed away on the late evening of September 1.

Geelani passed away due to a prolonged illness at his Srinagar residence at around 10:00 pm.

The family alleged the Indian police "snatched" the body of Geelani and conducted the funeral rites in the absence of his family members.

His family members told TRT World that Geelani's wish was to be buried at the Martyrs Graveyard in Srinagar, but the Indian authorities buried him in a grave near his current residence in Srinagar's Hyderpora area.

The Martyrs graveyard is in Eidgah, which is around 12 kilometres away from Hyderpora. It is the burial place of hundreds of people killed in anti-India militancy and protests in the last three decades.

"Geelani Sahab's last wish was to be buried in Eidgah but police had conveyed to us that they will not allow this. After he passed away last night, the police arrived and demanded that we bury him immediately. We told the police we were waiting for some relatives to arrive so they could offer their final respect. We even assured them he will be buried at 6 am but the police forced their entry and snatched the body. When we resisted we were manhandled, " said a family member requesting anonymity.

Geelani's son Naseem told AFP that the family "heard later that police undertook washing rituals for my father's body and had him buried."

While speaking to the media gathered outside Geelani's residence, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said, "We will not allow any outsider to come. Only relatives and those living closeby will be allowed [to attend the funeral]."

However Geelani's family claimed they were not allowed to move out of the house after authorities had taken his body into their possession.

"We wanted to be part of his final journey. When we tried to move out, the police blocked all entries. Later we were informed that he had been buried in the nearby graveyard with the help of some members of the local mosque committee. He was buried at around 4 am," the family member said.

Dilbag Singh, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police did not take calls made by TRT World for comment.

In response to the allegations made by Geelani's family, the Kashmir police later issued a statement through their official Twitter account quoting Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar.

"Reported allegations against Police are baseless. In fact, Police facilitated in bringing dead-body from house to graveyard as there was apprehension that miscreants might take undue advantage of the situation. Relatives participated in last rites" IGP Kumar was quoted in a tweet sent out by the police.

Meanwhile, a severe clampdown was imposed by the Indian government in much of the Kashmir Valley hours before the break of dawn on Thursday.

Minutes before the news of Geelani's death circulated in Srinagar, the Indian authorities were quick to deploy thousands of soldiers at multiple locations in the Kashmir Valley, anticipating the arrival of large crowds for the funeral of the departed leader.

Internet and calling facilities on all service providers barring government-owned telecommunications service BSNL, remained suspended since Thursday morning, locals said.

Hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed at the Hyderpora -Peerbagh road, which connects Srinagar's only airport to the entire Valley and was home to Geelani for the past three decades.