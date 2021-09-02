Kashmiri pro-freedom icon Syed Ali Geelani has been buried in a tightly controlled pre-dawn ceremony as Indian authorities imposed a harsh lockdown across the troubled Himalayan region.

The uncompromising campaigner against Indian rule in Kashmir died late on Wednesday at the age of 92 following a long illness, and thousands of police personnel were deployed soon after to try and prevent unrest in the disputed territory.

Geelani was buried at 4:30 am on Thursday at a cemetery near his home in the main city of Srinagar, a police source told AFP news agency.

Geelani, the most outspoken critic of India who spent some 15 years in jail or under house arrest, had wanted to be buried at the Martyrs Cemetery in Srinagar. But Indian authorities rejected that request.

"At about 3:00 am, police barged inside our home and took our father's body," one of his sons, Naseem Geelani, told AFP.

"We insisted that we would perform his funeral after morning prayers and bury him according to his wish at the Martyrs Cemetery."

Police officers "snatched my father's body and did not allow anyone from our family to participate in the burial", the son added.

"We heard later that police undertook washing rituals for my father's body and had him buried."

"We basically took control of the arrangements," a police official said.

Residents said authorities acted out of fear of mass mourning turning into massive civil unrest.

"Troops are everywhere, there are barbed wire blockades on every main road," said one.

Uncompromising campaigner

After the death became known, announcements were made from loudspeakers of the main mosque near Geelani's residence asking people to march towards the house.

Police appealed for people not to go out on the street.

Geelani, an uncompromising campaigner against Indian rule in the Muslim-majority Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan since 1947, had been in jail and under house arrest for the past 15 years.

He had been ill for several months.

Pakistan announces day of mourning

Geelani had been a thorn in India's side since the early 1960s when he began campaigning for the territory's merger with Pakistan.

He also pursued his pro-freedom calls as a member of the Kashmir assembly.

Over the years, he had repeatedly said no to any talks with New Delhi, asserting that "India can't be trusted unless it calls Kashmir a disputed territory, demilitarises the region and releases political prisoners for a meaningful dialogue."

As news of Geelani's death spread, condolences poured in from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a day of mourning and said that Pakistani flag will fly at half mast in a show of respect to the Kashmiri leader.

Under Khan, Geelani was in 2020 awarded the "Nishan-e-Pakistan," Pakistan's highest civilian honor, an award earlier received by the likes of Nelson Mandela, Fidel Castro and Queen Elizabeth II.