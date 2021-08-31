Vehicles carrying the Taliban drove towards the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Tuesday, soon after the last US plane left its runaway marking the end of a 20-year war.

The group is now full in control of the airport. It hailed the departure of foreign troops, declaring that Afghanistan has now gained “full independence”.

"This independence belongs to the whole nation and all our people were involved in it, they have suffered hardship in these 20 years, I congratulate them all," Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman said.

However the Taliban have repeatedly promised a more tolerant and open brand of rule compared with their first stint in power.

"We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all," Mujahid said.

America's longest war took the lives of an estimated 240,000 Afghans and 2,500 US troops, and cost some $2 trillion.

The Taliban's "special forces" were also present at the airport - soldiers in new uniforms equipped with looted American equipment.

Pictures and videos of fighters in the so-called "Badri 313" unit have been posted online by the group to underline how the Taliban have better equipped and trained men at their disposal than in the past.