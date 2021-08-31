With the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, its tremors were felt far away in Bangladesh, too, where fears of a militant resurgence are now looming large.

The Bangladeshi government has been closely monitoring social media content and they have already issued statements saying some Bangladeshis were trying to reach Afghanistan just before the fall of Kabul, paying heed to the call of the Taliban to “join them in the war.”

The banned extremist Muslim outfits who despite being dealt with a heavy-handed approach by the country’s government have been maintaining a sleepy presence across the nation for the past few years.

Their shadowy presence came to the fore on Bangladesh’s social media on August 15, when the Taliban entered Kabul. Social media posts sympathetic toward the Taliban flooded Twitter and Facebook, with users describing the Taliban takeover as a “victory of Islam,” making calls to fellow extremist Muslims to join the insurgent group for “nation-building under Shariah Law” and for “fighting the infidel.”

“Some of our people have already left Bangladesh to join the Taliban. We are told some of them were detained in India while some were trying to reach Afghanistan in different ways,” Dhaka Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told the media last week.

Islam informed that some of those Bangladeshis, who left for Afghanistan, had been caught from the Indian border, adding that the Bangladeshi police forces are on high alert to thwart any further human movement towards Afghanistan.

Some of the Indian newspapers meanwhile have also reported that the country's border security forces BSF have been ordered to stay alert along the India-Bangladesh border as some radical Bangladeshi youth might attempt to sneak into India to make their way to join the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Militants trying to re-group

Earlier in May this year, the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police had arrested at least four suspected extremists who wanted to travel to Afghanistan via India and Pakistan to join the Taliban.

Md Asaduzzaman, chief of CTTC told TRT World that those four arrested people were a part of a group of 10 people and they used to maintain a closed messenger group under the name “Science Project.”

“At least two of the members of the group have already reached Afghanistan to join the Taliban,” said Asaduzzaman. Since the Taliban has taken over control of Afghanistan, he said the government fears that many more Bangladeshis might leave to join them.

The CTTC chief said they have intelligence reports of brainswashed radicals in Bangladesh trying to “reactivate their outfits,” which were heavily crippled after crackdowns following the 2016 Holey Artisan terror attack in Dhaka.

He said they are also trying to detail profiles of Bangladeshi radicals who may have fought alongside the Taliban and may now return home. A similar trend was observed in the 1990s, when the Taliban emerged as an invincible force to lead the country in the years following the end of the Soviet occupation.

Islamic fundamentalists who had travelled from Bangladesh to Afghanistan in the mid-1980s and early 1990s to fight alongside Afghans against the then-Soviet Union later returned home and formed militant groups including Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami (HuJIB) and Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

A slogan coined by the returnees and used in the street demonstrations then—“Amra shobai hobo Taliban, Bangla hobe Afghanistan (we will all join Taliban, Bangladesh will turn into Afghanistan) still reminds of the precarious situation of the 80s and 90s in Bangladesh.

There is no official record of those who travelled to Afghanistan to join the Taliban but an investigative book titled “Islamist Militancy in Bangladesh: A Complex Web” written by Dr Ali Riaz of the Illinois State University of the US mentions that some 3,000 Bangladeshis fought in the Afghan-Soviet war.