At least 170 Afghans are dead, as well as 11 US Marines, a sailor and a soldier, after a suicide bomb went off at Kabul’s airport on Thursday, August 27, just before a US-Taliban set deadline for US forces to leave on August 31. Hundreds more were injured in the blast.

Until the attack, the Taliban had kept its side of the withdrawal agreement not to attack US troops. The Taliban themselves know it’s in their own interest to appear trustworthy in this fashion, and provide the promise of security and order after years of warfare. Indeed, it means that the US and Afghanistan will remain entwined for many years to come, just in a different and more complex way than before.

‘’The recent ISKP attacks on HKIA shows the ability and danger of the group. It looks like the decision-makers in Washington and Brussels had wildly underestimated the events and its consequences after the withdrawal of US troops,’’ Afghan journalist and political analyst Bilal Sarwary tweeted. ‘’This is the beginning.’’

That likely means that US involvement in the region is not going to end. Biden knows that the Taliban do not inspire the same kind of fear as Daesh in headlines around the world. Indeed, their bloodthirsty and brazen attacks at the airport prove their hallmark understanding of capturing media attention, and inspiring as much terror, as possible.

It remains to be seen what kind of military response the US has to this most recent attack, but that’s only one part of the story about the future of US and Afghan relations. What that future looks like depends in part on the American people themselves, and how they respond to Afghan refugees in their communities.

One of these cities is Cleveland, Ohio. It’s one of about a dozen cities where Afghans who received Special Immigration Visas will first arrive in the US. These refugees had helped the US mission in Afghanistan. These are the kind of Afghans that Daesh was trying to kill in yesterday’s blast.

On Thursday, as news broke of the bombings, immigration specialist Liz Cusma was in Cleveland fielding zoom meetings with local refugee advocacy groups in the metropolitan area.

It’s a city that already has a population of Afghan Americans who arrived in the 1990s.

‘’We have a lot of Afghans who have been here for the last 25 years. This is bringing up a lot of fear and concern for people who are still there. Let’s say your family had to flee the Taliban in the 1990s, and you’re seeing it happen again. so that community trauma comes up. Some people are applying for 20 or 30 family members,’’ she told TRT World.

Cleveland’s time zone is eight hours away from Afghanistan, but people in both places are both on a deadline for the US to leave on August 31.

‘’That means that families don’t have time to apply for the full SIV visa, but have to do the expedited, and far more expensive, ‘parolee’ process. This can cost $575 per applicant. It also does not entitle the person to public benefits, including health insurance,’’ Cusma added.

Restoring universal values

The United States Customs and Immigration Service is funded by applicant fees. It’s a cost-cutting measure in the federal budget, but it does not help when people are fleeing for their lives from the same place at the same time. It makes the already precarious process more daunting financially for people living in a country where millions don’t make much more than $575 dollars in a year.

Only charities have been set up to finance both flights and visa fees for Afghans who want to come to the US. Cusma says that there has been an outpouring of interest from people in the community asking what they can do to help.

‘’A lot of people want to know if they can host a refugee at their house, or they say they have a spare house. One person said they were a hotel owner with rooms to spare. For now, we just have to tell these people to donate to charities helping refugees,’’ she added.

But the newest arrivals to the US are also arriving in a place reading headlines, memes and angry Facebook posts about the latest attack at the Kabul airport. From some of the same people who praised Trump’s promises of a fast withdrawal from Afghanistan, the massacre on Thursday was a reason to call for retribution against the innocent.

‘’For every American who is killed, an Afghan city should be wiped off the face of the Earth,’’ tweeted Fox News radio host Todd Starnes.

This kind of retribution was how the Nazi occupation enforced an order of fear and terror over occupied countries, striking civilians in vengeance for insurgent attacks. This ended disastrously for the Nazis, who still lost despite their cruelty.

Starnes deleted that grotesque tweet, but kept up his own reply, saying by way of explanation:

‘’If you do not threaten the Taliban with this sort of language, the killing will continue. Gotta play hardball with evil.’’

Correctly, another Twitter user commented that the Taliban doesn’t care about what Starne says at all. Middling conservative Twitter personalities are not the top priority of the Taliban leadership.