As the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, Suleiman Safi made his way to Kabul's airport, his brother Yousuf said, without informing his family.

Safi was not fearful of the Taliban's harsh rule returning, but the economic instability that could follow, his brother recalls.

"He was the sole breadwinner of the family. He even went to work on Sundays to bring money home everyday," Yousuf told TRT World.

"He was worried about making ends meet after the Taliban took over."

With him were tens of thousands of people gathered at the city's Hamid Karzai International airport to escape the country.

Amid chaotic scenes, hundreds of people were running alongside a taxiing US Air Force transport plane, some clung on to the side of the plane.

Safi also held onto the plane as it took off.

Seconds later, he lost his grip and fell to his death.

Safi's fall is one of the many chaotic scenes from that day still circulating on social media as the US reaches the final chapter of its military campaign in Afghanistan.

"Safi's mother cries for him every night calling his name, asking him to come back home," Yousuf said.

The Air Force said a C-17 crew decided to “depart the airfield as quickly as possible” as hundreds of Afghan civilians had breached the airport perimeter and were on the runway, according to the statement from Ann Stefanek, chief of media operations for the Air Force.

Stefanek also said human remains also were found in the wheel well of the aircraft after it landed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

In one of the harrowing videos circulating online, at least a dozen people clung to hatches and landing gear trying to flee Kabul.

In another, two bodies fell from the plane as it accelerated upward.