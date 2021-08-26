In August, the Lebanese presidency announced that the United States decided to assist Lebanon in obtaining access to electricity, following a meeting between the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, and President Michel Aoun. The plan approved between the parties will allow for electricity to be transferred to Lebanon through shared power networks between Lebanon and Syria, and Syria and Jordan, which will obtain additional Egyptian gas for the purpose of producing electricity for Lebanese consumption. This announcement came in light of the dire electricity crisis which has greatly affected the livelihood of the Lebanese citizens and every sector of the economy.

The first item of the US-proposed plan consists of Jordan generating electricity and then transferring it to Lebanon through the Syrian network that connects both countries. The second item consists of supplying Egyptian gas to Lebanon through the Arab Gas Pipeline. In both cases, Syria, and subsequently the Syrian regime and its affiliated business actors, will play a major role.

Indeed, in addition to the fact that the Syrian power network will function as the main vector of electricity between Jordan and Lebanon, Syria is also at the center of the functioning of the Arab Gas Pipeline, which passes through Jordan and then Syria. The gas supplies through the pipeline stopped in 2011, due to Egypt's reduction of exports to focus on domestic needs, in addition to the outbreak of popular protests against the Assad regime in Syria. The gas pipeline was also subjected to several terrorist bombings in Sinai and Syria.

Behind-the-scenes political goals

A potential deal to utilise Egyptian gas to sustain the consumption of electricity in countries affected by economic crisis in the Middle East was first mentioned in a statement by the Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, following a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bassam Toa’me in Baghdad at the end of April, which revealed Iraq's intention to import Egyptian gas through Syria.

This statement was followed by the visit of the now-former Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to Egypt and his media remarks in mid-June about reaching an agreement with Cairo to import gas through Jordan and Syria. Hariri also mentioned that this step was proposed by Jordan to the US to ensure that it would not be affected by the sanctions regulated by the Caesar Act.

Indeed, this agreement fits within a plan presented by the Jordanian King Abdullah to US President Joe Biden, which experts say likely aims to re-establish a relationship with the Syrian regime in order to reduce the regime’s reliance on Iran. It will, therefore, likely include providing incentives to the Syrian regime to persuade it to reassess its relationship with Iran.

Therefore, the US-regulated sanctions won’t be an obstacle to the effectiveness of the plan since President Biden has the power to issue sanctions exemptions without referring to the Congress or relying on its approval. This wouldn’t be the first time that the US provides exemption, as the SDF, the political wing of the YPG/PKK, is already exempt from sanctions despite dealing with the sanctioned al Qaterji family regarding oil trade.

Towards normalisation with the Syrian regime?