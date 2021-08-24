The director of America's spy agency has met with Taliban’s top political leader in Kabul, as the G7 group of wealthy nations seeks extension of a August 31 deadline set to complete evacuations from Afghanistan.

While details of CIA Director William Burns’ discussion with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Monday were not released.

The Washington Post first reported Burns’ meeting with Baradar.

A US official confirmed the report on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

'No extension'

The Post said the meeting likely revolved around any delay in the deadline for the US to finish evacuations at the airport of the Afghan capital, where thousands of Afghans are still massed with the hope of fleeing the country.