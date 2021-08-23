The Panjshir based anti-Taliban movement in Afghanistan has made gains in the northern Baghlan province as talks to form a new government continue.

Fighters of the self-styled "Resistance-2" against the Taliban in Panjshir said they managed to retake Salah and Banu districts in Baghlan after killing "dozens" of Taliban fighters. Panjshir is the only one of Afghanistan's 34 provinces yet to fall to the militants.

The Taliban has reportedly surrounded Panjshir as the insurgents and the resistance movement continue talks to negotiate a stand-off.

With the anti-Taliban movement retaking Pul-e-Hisar over the weekend, at least three districts of Baghlan province to the north of Panjshir are with the Massoud forces.

Baghlan is some120 kilometres north of Kabul.

READ MORE: Germany: Afghan guard killed in Kabul airport gun battle

Leader of the resistance, Ahmed Massoud, son of the slain commander of the Northern Alliance militias that partnered with the US to drive the Taliban from power in 2001, told London-based Al Sharq Al Awsat that his group was ready for "an inclusive government with the Taliban" through political negotiations.

The insurgent's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the group's forces have surrounded nearby Panjshir.

Local Shamshad News also reported that the Taliban’s fierce "Red Unit" is all set to storm Panjshir, waiting for orders.

Several Taliban opponents have gathered there, including Amrullah Saleh, the vice president in the toppled government who claims to be the acting president under the constitution.

In interviews with Arab media outlets over the weekend, Massoud said his fighters would resist any attempt to take the province by force.

Mujahid said there had been no fighting in Panjshir yet and that his group is seeking a “peaceful solution” to the stand-off.

The Taliban have also shown willingness to politically accommodate Massoud, his uncle Ahmad Wali, and other figures in Panjshir.