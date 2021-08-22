The chaos around Kabul's international airport saw another seven Afghan civilian killed in crowds, the British military has said, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban's takeover of the country.

There have been stampedes and crushing injuries in the crowds, especially as Taliban fighters fire into the air to drive away those desperate to get on any flight out of the country.

“Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sunday.

A NATO official said at least 20 people have died in the past seven days in and around the Kabul airport during the evacuation effort.

Crowds have grown at the airport in the heat and dust of the day over the past week, hindering operations as the United States and other nations attempt to evacuate thousands of their diplomats and civilians as well as numerous Afghans.

READ MORE:Thousands of Afghans converge at Kabul airport amid chaotic evacuation

Daesh threat

The announcement comes as a new, perceived threat from Daesh in Afghanistan has seen US military planes do rapid, diving combat landings at the airport surrounded by Taliban fighters.