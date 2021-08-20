Taliban fighters massacred nine ethnic Hazara men after taking control of Afghanistan’s Ghazni province last month, Amnesty International said in a new report, citing dozens of eyewitness accounts.

Witnesses in the report published on Wednesday gave harrowing accounts of the killings, which took place in early July in Ghazni province.

The Hazara community is Afghanistan's third largest ethnic group.

They mainly practice Shia Islam and have a long history of being persecuted by the Taliban since the armed group’s emergence in the 1990s.

The killings took place between 4-6 July in the village of Mundarakht, Malistan district.

"Six of the men were shot and three were tortured to death, including one man who was strangled with his own scarf and had his arm muscles sliced off," the report said.

Since taking over the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, the Taliban have sought to portray themselves as more moderate than when they imposed a strict form of Islamic rule in the late 1990s.

But Amnesty said the incident is a "horrifying indicator" of Taliban rule.

"The cold-blooded brutality of these killings is a reminder of the Taliban’s past record, and a horrifying indicator of what Taliban rule may bring," Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said.

"These targeted killings are proof that ethnic and religious minorities remain at particular risk under Taliban rule in Afghanistan."

'Shot him, pulled his hair'

Amnesty International interviewed eyewitnesses and reviewed photographic evidence of the killings in Mundarakht village.

When fighting intensified on 3 July 2021 in Ghazni province between Afghan government forces and the Taliban, villagers told Amnesty International that they fled into the mountains to traditional iloks, their summer grazing land, where they have basic shelters.