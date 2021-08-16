The United Nations has asked the international community to let the Afghan refugees in and not deport those who are taking the risk to get away from the war-torn country.

“I call on all parties to provide humanitarians with unimpeded access to deliver timely and life-saving services and aid,” United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday told an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.

The Taliban entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday as the insurgents took over the country 20 years after they were ousted by a US-led invasion.

Thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of religious rule.

Afghan refugee wave

While some countries have made arrangements to airlift those Afghan who worked with the foreign troops, Europe and the US have largely sidestepped the question of refugees.

There are fears that in the coming months a wave of refugees will move towards Europe where some politicians have expressed concern about hosting migrants.

Some leaders are now calling for allowing the refugees to come in.

Iran and Pakistan — two of Afghanistan’s neighbours — already host millions of refugees.

Canada has announced it will take 20,000 Afghan refugees.

'Chillling reports'

"We are receiving chilling reports of severe restrictions on human rights throughout the country. I am particularly concerned by accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan," he told the 15-member council.