The Taliban completed its lightning advance across Afghanistan after it stormed the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday, all but sealing its takeover of the country.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country overnight, ostensibly to prevent further bloodshed, while the US scrambled to evacuate its personnel from the capital.

Thousands of Afghans are also trying to leave, as another refugee crisis beckons.

Key cities and regions across the country had fallen to the Taliban at breakneck speed in a matter of days, following weeks of fighting between insurgents and Afghan forces after a rapid pullout of US forces this summer.

As Afghan leaders work to form a transitional government, reality has begun to sink in: after pouring in $2 trillion over two decades, Washington’s so-called nation-building effort has all but ended in failure.

It’s a result that will have far-reaching consequences for Afghans, many of whom reacted with horror and helplessness to the stunning capitulation of the capital to the Taliban yesterday.

“I feel devastated,” Alamgir Malik told TRT World. “I can smell the old Taliban coming back to power and the lives of Afghans will come to a standstill just like in 1996.”

The 26-year-old, now in Pakistan, blamed Ghani’s “stubbornness” for allowing the situation to deteriorate so rapidly, adding that “it would have been much better had he left a few months back rather than fleeing the country once the Taliban were at the gates of Kabul.”

Malik described the US role in Afghanistan as one ultimately of “betrayal” following their peace deal with the Taliban in 2020.

“What was the need of this whole 20-year long war which [cost] trillions of dollars and thousands of innocent lives?”

“I can’t understand what they have gained [other] than embarrassment and giving Afghans false hope. It would have been a lot better had they never intervened in Afghanistan.”

36-year-old Hidayatullah from Kabul slammed the manner of the US withdrawal.

“The way they left this country showed their disrespect for human life,” she told TRT World, adding that it was an “unjust decision” that will come under “severe criticism from all corners of the world.”