Malaysia's prime minister and his government have resigned after some 17 months in office, throwing the country into fresh political turmoil as it battles a serious coronavirus outbreak. Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down on Monday, apologising for his shortcomings but blaming those “hungry for power.”

Muhyiddin's tumultuous period in office came to an end after allies withdrew support and a last-ditch bid to cling to power failed, rendering him the shortest-serving premier in Malaysian history.

After a final cabinet meeting, the 74-year-old headed to the national palace to submit his resignation to the king. Muhyiddin agreed with the king to remain caretaker premier until a government can be formed.

“I have tendered my resignation as prime minister and also for the entire Cabinet ... because I have lost the majority support of lower house members,” he said in a televised final message after meeting the king.

Malaysia's currency fell to a one-year low on Monday and analysts forecast further pressure on the country's financial markets as the prime minister's resignation raised the prospect of protracted political instability and uncertainty.

No clear successor

“I take this opportunity to seek forgiveness ... for all my mistakes and weaknesses during my tenure as prime minister. I and my Cabinet colleagues have tried our best to save and protect lives ... in this period of crisis. However, as a human being, we are bound to make mistakes so I apologise," Muhyiddin said.

He added he had hoped to stay on until the country's coronavirus vaccination programme is completed and the economy has recovered, but was thwarted by those “hungry for power."

There is no clear successor to Muhyiddin but an election looks unlikely as the country faces its worst Covid-19 wave yet and an economic downturn.

Rather, a period of political horse-trading is expected before a new coalition emerges that can command a majority in parliament.

"His replacement is anybody's guess," said Oh Ei Sun, an analyst at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

Malaysia's constitutional monarch formally appoints the premier and it will be up to him to assess who has sufficient backing from MPs.

Muhyiddin came to power in March last year without an election at the head of a scandal-plagued coalition following the collapse of a two-year-old, reformist government led by nonagenarian political heavyweight Mahathir Mohamad.