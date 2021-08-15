Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that he had fled the country on Sunday to "prevent a flood of bloodshed", as the Taliban entered the capital.

Ghani, who did not say where he had gone, said he believed "countless patriots would be martyred and the city of Kabul would be destroyed" if he had stayed behind.

"The Taliban have won... and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," he said in a statement posted to Facebook.

A senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said Ghani had left for Tajikistan.

But, according to a report on Al Jazeera, Ghani, his wife, his chief of staff and national security adviser had left the country for Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The news channel cited a personal bodyguard of the president.

A representative of the Taliban said the group was checking on Ghani's whereabouts.

READ MORE:Taliban reaches Kabul, awaits 'peaceful transfer' of power

Pentagon authorises additional troops

American diplomats were being evacuated from their embassy by chopper after a swift advance, who were poised to run Afghanistan again 20 years after they were toppled by US-led forces following the September 11 attacks on the United States.

The Pentagon authorised an additional 1,000 troops to help with the evacuation from Kabul, a US official said on Sunday, bringing the total number of troops expected in Afghanistan temporarily to 6,000.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the additional 1,000 troops would come from the 82nd Airborne Division, which had already been on standby.

Taliban fighters 'on standby'

Taliban fighters were reaching the capital "from all sides", Afghan officials said.

But there were no reports of fighting and the group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they were waiting on the outskirts and were in talks with the Western-backed government for a peaceful surrender.

"Taliban fighters are to be on standby on all entrances of Kabul until a peaceful and satisfactory transfer of power is agreed," he said.

Representatives from the two sides were due to meet in Qatar on Sunday, Fawzi Koofi, a member of the Kabul negotiating team, said.

A source familiar with the matter said they would discuss a transition of power and US officials would also be involved.

READ MORE: Biden orders 1,000 more troops to aid Afghanistan departure