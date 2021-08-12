Seeing the US’ withdrawal as an opportunity, the Taliban is rapidly taking over several districts and provincial capitals in Afghanistan, including border crossings and shutting down schools, hospitals, and courts of the government, and enforcing its brutal rule in the areas that it has taken over.

According to the midyear report of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, approximately 5,200 Afghans either lost their lives or were injured during the war — a 47 percent increase compared to the same period in 2020. 1,659 of those killed were civilians. The report shows that civilian deaths and injuries had increased since May when US and NATO forces officially began withdrawing their troops.

During the latest UN Security Council meeting, UN Special Representative to Afghanistan Deborah Lyons stated that Afghanistan is now at a dangerous turning point and more than 1,000 civilians have lost their lives in the cities of Herat, Kandahar, and Lashkar Gah since the Taliban attacks started — that’s more than 1,000 civilian casualties in just a month. But not even one member of the UN Security Council seems to hear that Lyons is clearly saying that not stopping what is happening in Afghanistan will result in a catastrophe of the century.

Ghulam M. Isaczai, Afghanistan's Representative to the UN noted that more than 10,000 foreign fighters from 20 groups, including Al Qaeda and ISIS (Daesh) are currently in the country. This means that, once the NATO forces leave the country entirely, Afghanistan may become a hotbed of terrorism.

In addition, a new wave of migration originating from Afghanistan has started to impact neighbouring countries, primarily Pakistan, Iran and Turkey. The danger that radical terrorist elements will find refuge in Afghanistan is growing again with the lack of security that will emerge from the increasing instability.

But NATO, the UN and the European Union are ready to turn their heads from this chaos.

Ross Wilson, Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy Kabul, who has also served in Turkey, has stressed that Afghanistan is headed towards a state of chaos. He also stated that the "Taliban's attacks contradict the claim to support a negotiated solution in the Doha peace talks and, with a careless disregard for the welfare and rights of the civilians, the country's humanitarian crisis will be worsened." Soon after, the State Department urged all Americans to leave Afghanistan immediately.

Pentagon Press Spokesperson John Kirby stated in the Pentagon’s most recent press conference that the US would support Afghan forces by launching airstrikes against the advances of the Taliban. However, the success rate of the airstrikes is a question to consider.

Interestingly, the US Special Representative to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who has visited Turkey frequently, said this in his speech at the Aspen Forum: "We believe that there is no military solution. This requires a political solution."